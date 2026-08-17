Junior Caminero And Rays Face Orioles On Aug. 17

Caminero is hitting for a .274 BA, .364 OBP and .541 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .905, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 77 runs. In 538 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 79 runs (8th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

The Orioles are sending Brandon Young (9-3) out to make his 21st start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-3 with a 3.33 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

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