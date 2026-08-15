Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Orioles On Aug. 15

Caminero is hitting for a .276 BA, .368 OBP and .548 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .916, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 77 runs. In 530 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 78 runs (7th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish (7-11 with a 3.69 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.