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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Play Orioles On Aug. 14

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +270 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .279 BA, .370 OBP and .553 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .922, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 76 runs. In 525 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 77 runs (8th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Kyle Bradish (7-11) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.69 ERA in 127 2/3 innings pitched, with 121 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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