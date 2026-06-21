Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Nationals On June 21

Caminero is hitting for a .284 BA, .378 OBP and .491 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored 44 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 3 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Andrew Alvarez (1-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.49 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.

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