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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Nationals On June 21

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Washington Nationals at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, June 21 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Caminero has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .284 BA, .378 OBP and .491 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored 44 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 3 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Andrew Alvarez (1-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.49 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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