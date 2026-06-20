Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Nationals On June 20

Caminero is hitting for a .276 BA, .371 OBP and .485 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored 43 runs. In 315 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (4-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.