Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Nationals On June 19

Caminero is hitting for a .272 BA, .370 OBP and .485 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 43 runs. In 311 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Cade Cavalli (4-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.