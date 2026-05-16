Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Marlins On May 16

Caminero is hitting for a .248 BA, .332 OBP and .467 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 26 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (3-2) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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