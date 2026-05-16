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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Marlins On May 16

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .248 BA, .332 OBP and .467 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 26 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (3-2) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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