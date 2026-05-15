Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Marlins On May 15

Caminero is hitting for a .255 BA, .339 OBP and .478 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 26 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Janson Junk (2-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.