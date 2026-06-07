Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Marlins On June 7

Caminero is hitting for a .281 BA, .381 OBP and .506 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .888, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.59 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

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