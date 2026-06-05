Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Marlins On June 5

Caminero is hitting for a .278 BA, .377 OBP and .502 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .879, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Ryan Gusto will start for the Marlins, his first this season.

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