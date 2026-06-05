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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Marlins On June 5

Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, June 5 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .278 BA, .377 OBP and .502 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .879, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Ryan Gusto will start for the Marlins, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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