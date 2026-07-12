Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Mariners On July 12

Caminero is hitting for a .281 BA, .373 OBP and .560 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .933, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 61 runs. In 407 plate appearances, he has hit 28 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 59 runs (19th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.23 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.

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