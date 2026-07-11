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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Face Mariners On July 11

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +235 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .280 BA, .370 OBP and .557 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .927, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 60 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 28 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 59 runs (19th in MLB). He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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