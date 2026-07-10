Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Mariners On July 10

Caminero is hitting for a .277 BA, .367 OBP and .546 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .913, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 58 runs. In 398 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Yankees.

Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.79 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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