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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Mariners On July 10

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, on Friday, July 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .277 BA, .367 OBP and .546 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .913, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 58 runs. In 398 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Yankees.

Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.79 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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