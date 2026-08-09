Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Mariners On Aug. 9

Caminero is hitting for a .280 BA, .372 OBP and .551 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .923, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 70 runs. In 506 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (14th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock gets the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.33 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched.

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