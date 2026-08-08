Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Mariners On Aug. 8

Caminero is hitting for a .283 BA, .375 OBP and .556 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .931, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 70 runs. In 502 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (14th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Mariners.

George Kirby (8-9) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.76 ERA in 127 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.

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