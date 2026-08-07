Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Mariners On Aug. 7

Caminero is hitting for a .284 BA, .373 OBP and .559 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .932, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 70 runs. In 498 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (12th in MLB). In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.