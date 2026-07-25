Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Guardians On July 25

Caminero is hitting for a .286 BA, .376 OBP and .548 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .925, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 452 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs (20th in MLB). In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-9 with a 3.86 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 119 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.