Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Guardians On July 24

Caminero is hitting for a .287 BA, .378 OBP and .553 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .931, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 447 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs (17th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Joey Cantillo (8-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 22nd of the season.

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