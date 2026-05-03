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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Giants On May 3

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Caminero has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .260 BA, .333 OBP and .504 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 19 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Tyler Mahle (1-4 with a 5.87 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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