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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Giants On May 2

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the San Francisco Giants at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, May 2 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .258 BA, .328 OBP and .508 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 18 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Giants.

Landen Roupp (5-1 with a 2.55 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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