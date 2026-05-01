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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Giants On May 1

Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Tropicana Field, on Friday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .256 BA, .328 OBP and .487 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 17 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

The Giants will send Robbie Ray (2-3) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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