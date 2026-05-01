Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Giants On May 1

Caminero is hitting for a .256 BA, .328 OBP and .487 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 17 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

The Giants will send Robbie Ray (2-3) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.