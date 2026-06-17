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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Play Dodgers On June 17

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, June 17 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .273 BA, .371 OBP and .489 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 43 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will send Shohei Ohtani (6-2) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 1.06 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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