Junior Caminero And Rays Play Dodgers On June 16

Caminero is hitting for a .275 BA, .372 OBP and .492 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 43 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski (7-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.