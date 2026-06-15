Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Dodgers On June 15
Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, June 15 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +220 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Caminero is hitting for a .271 BA, .370 OBP and .488 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 42 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 32 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Angels.
Eric Lauer (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.47 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.