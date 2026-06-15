Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Dodgers On June 15

Caminero is hitting for a .271 BA, .370 OBP and .488 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 42 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 32 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Angels.

Eric Lauer (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.47 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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