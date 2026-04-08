Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Cubs On April 8

Caminero is hitting for a .238 BA, .360 OBP and .405 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored five runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.

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