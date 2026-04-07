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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Cubs On April 7

Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Caminero has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .256 BA, .370 OBP and .436 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored five runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Javier Assad makes his first start of the season for the Cubs.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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