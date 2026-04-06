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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Cubs On April 6

Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Chicago Cubs at Tropicana Field, on Monday, April 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .257 BA, .381 OBP and .371 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored four runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Twins.

Jameson Taillon (0-0) makes the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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