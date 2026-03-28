Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Cardinals On March 28

Caminero had a .264 BA, .311 OBP and .535 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .846 and he scored 93 runs. In 653 plate appearances, he hit 45 home runs (6th in MLB) and drove in 110 runs (8th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.

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