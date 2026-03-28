Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Cardinals On March 28
Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, March 28 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Caminero has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Caminero had a .264 BA, .311 OBP and .535 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .846 and he scored 93 runs. In 653 plate appearances, he hit 45 home runs (6th in MLB) and drove in 110 runs (8th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Michael McGreevy starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.