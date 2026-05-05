Junior Caminero And Rays Play Blue Jays On May 5

Caminero is hitting for a .258 BA, .347 OBP and .492 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 21 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

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