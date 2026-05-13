Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Blue Jays On May 13

Caminero is hitting for a .255 BA, .341 OBP and .484 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 26 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 6) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease gets the start for the Blue Jays, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.58 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 45 1/3 innings pitched.

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