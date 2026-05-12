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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Blue Jays On May 12

Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Caminero has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .252 BA, .341 OBP and .490 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 25 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin (1-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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