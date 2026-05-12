Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Blue Jays On May 12

Caminero is hitting for a .252 BA, .341 OBP and .490 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 25 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin (1-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.