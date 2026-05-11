Junior Caminero And Rays Play Blue Jays On May 11
Junior Caminero and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Monday, May 11 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Caminero has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Caminero is hitting for a .252 BA, .339 OBP and .497 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 24 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Kevin Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.28 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.