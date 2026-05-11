Junior Caminero And Rays Play Blue Jays On May 11

Caminero is hitting for a .252 BA, .339 OBP and .497 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 24 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Kevin Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.28 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

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