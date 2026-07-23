Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Blue Jays On July 23

Caminero is hitting for a .290 BA, .381 OBP and .559 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .940, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 443 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs (17th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Shane Bieber (1-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.70 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.

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