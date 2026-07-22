Junior Caminero And Rays Face Blue Jays On July 22

Caminero is hitting for a .288 BA, .380 OBP and .559 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .940, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 439 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs (17th in MLB). In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Braydon Fisher (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.65 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

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