Junior Caminero And Rays Play Blue Jays On July 21

Caminero is hitting for a .285 BA, .374 OBP and .559 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .933, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 63 runs. In 433 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs (17th in MLB). In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs) against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman (4-8) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.33 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.