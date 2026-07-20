Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Blue Jays On July 20

Caminero is hitting for a .280 BA, .369 OBP and .551 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .920, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 63 runs. In 428 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 60 runs (18th in MLB). In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Red Sox.

Dylan Cease (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.56 ERA in 98 1/3 innings pitched, with 148 strikeouts.

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