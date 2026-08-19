Junior Caminero And Rays Face Blue Jays On Aug. 19

Caminero is hitting for a .275 BA, .364 OBP and .537 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .900, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 77 runs. In 547 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 79 runs (10th in MLB). He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer (1-5) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 11th start of the season. He has a 6.59 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.