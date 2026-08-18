Junior Caminero And Rays Face Blue Jays On Aug. 18

Caminero is hitting for a .273 BA, .363 OBP and .538 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .902, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 77 runs. In 542 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 79 runs (9th in MLB). In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Orioles.

The Blue Jays are sending Jose Soriano (9-6) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 3.23 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.

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