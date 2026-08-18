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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Face Blue Jays On Aug. 18

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Caminero has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .273 BA, .363 OBP and .538 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .902, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 77 runs. In 542 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 79 runs (9th in MLB). In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Orioles.

The Blue Jays are sending Jose Soriano (9-6) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 3.23 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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