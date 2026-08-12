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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Athletics On Aug. 12

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Caminero has +200 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .277 BA, .369 OBP and .554 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .924, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 74 runs. In 520 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 76 runs (9th in MLB). In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Jack Perkins makes the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 2-8 with a 7.04 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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