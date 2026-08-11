Junior Caminero And Rays Face Athletics On Aug. 11

Caminero is hitting for a .277 BA, .368 OBP and .549 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .917, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 72 runs. In 516 plate appearances, he has hit 34 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 74 runs (11th in MLB). He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Athletics.

Mason Barnett (1-2) pitches for the Athletics to make his third start of the season.

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