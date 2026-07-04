Junior Caminero And Rays Face Astros On July 4

Caminero is hitting for a .288 BA, .376 OBP and .557 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .934, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 55 runs. In 372 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 55 runs (18th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Astros.

Hunter Brown (1-0) takes the mound for the Astros in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 1.78 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

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