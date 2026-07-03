Junior Caminero And Rays Square Off Against Astros On July 3

Caminero is hitting for a .288 BA, .378 OBP and .552 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .929, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 368 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 54 runs (19th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Royals.

Spencer Arrighetti gets the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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