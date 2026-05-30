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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Face Angels On May 30

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .267 BA, .359 OBP and .485 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 33 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Reid Detmers (1-5) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.57 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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