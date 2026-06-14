Junior Caminero And Rays Play Angels On June 14

Caminero is hitting for a .273 BA, .373 OBP and .482 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 41 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He's put together an 8.10 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

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