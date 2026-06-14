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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Play Angels On June 14

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, June 14 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Caminero has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .273 BA, .373 OBP and .482 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 41 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He's put together an 8.10 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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