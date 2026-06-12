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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Play Angels On June 12

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, June 12 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Caminero has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .278 BA, .378 OBP and .494 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .871 and he has scored 41 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Samuel Aldegheri (1-1) makes the start for the Angels, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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