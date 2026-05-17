Juan Soto And Mets Square Off Against Yankees On May 17

Soto is hitting for a .284 BA, .383 OBP and .505 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .887 and he has scored 15 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. Soto has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2 for 2) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will look to Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (0-1) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.