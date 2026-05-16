Juan Soto And Mets Face Yankees On May 16

Soto is hitting for a .271 BA, .363 OBP and .495 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 14 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Yankees.

The Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (0-0) out for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.