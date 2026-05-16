Juan Soto And Mets Face Yankees On May 16
Juan Soto and his New York Mets will take on the New York Yankees at Citi Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Soto has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Soto is hitting for a .271 BA, .363 OBP and .495 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 14 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Yankees.
The Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.