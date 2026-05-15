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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Square Off Against Yankees On May 15

Juan Soto and the New York Mets will face the New York Yankees at Citi Field, on Friday, May 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Soto has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .269 BA, .358 OBP and .471 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 13 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

The Yankees are sending Cam Schlittler (5-1) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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