Juan Soto And Mets Face Tigers On May 13

Soto is hitting for a .271 BA, .366 OBP and .458 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 11 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez (2-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 43 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

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