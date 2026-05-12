Juan Soto And Mets Square Off Against Tigers On May 12

Soto is hitting for a .264 BA, .364 OBP and .462 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 10 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jack Flaherty gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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